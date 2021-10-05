Here's Why Kanye West Is The Winner Of The Facebook & Instagram Crash

Kanye West's music seemed to be the ultimate successor of social media's recent crash.

On Monday, both Facebook, Instagram and What's App were down, leaving billions of people without access to their platforms on Mark Zuckerburg's sites. Twitter creator Jack Dorsey took advantage of his competitors shortcomings by taking to his app to troll the social sites. He used a track from Kanye West's latest album Donda to poke fun at his rivals' challenging day, tweeting out the Soundcloud link to Ye's "Off The Grid", featuring Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti.

The tweet came shortly after Jack jokingly responded to a tweet claiming that Facebook's domain was up for sale -- to which he responded, "how much".