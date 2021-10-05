Husband & Wife Found Dead On Capsized Boat Off Oregon Coast

Authorities came across a gruesome discovery after getting reports of a capsized boat in Western Oregon Sunday (October 3).

Two bodies were found that evening just north of Rockaway near Nedonna Beach, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office on Monday (October 4). Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the U.S. Coast Guard, officials say.

Fire crews found a woman who wasn't breathing on the beach, and first responders tried using CPR. She couldn't be resuscitated, deputies say. The Coast Guard also checked the area for survivors using two lifeboats. USCG crews reportedly boarded the 42-inch sailboat and discovered the body of a dead man.