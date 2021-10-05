Husband & Wife Found Dead On Capsized Boat Off Oregon Coast

By Zuri Anderson

October 5, 2021

Authorities say they discovered two bodies on a capsized boat near Nedonna Beach, Oregon on October 3, 2021.
Photo: Tillamook County Sheriff's Office

Authorities came across a gruesome discovery after getting reports of a capsized boat in Western Oregon Sunday (October 3).

Two bodies were found that evening just north of Rockaway near Nedonna Beach, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office on Monday (October 4). Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the U.S. Coast Guard, officials say.

Fire crews found a woman who wasn't breathing on the beach, and first responders tried using CPR. She couldn't be resuscitated, deputies say. The Coast Guard also checked the area for survivors using two lifeboats. USCG crews reportedly boarded the 42-inch sailboat and discovered the body of a dead man.

**** PRESS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE **** On October 3, 2021, at 8:20 pm, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputies...

Posted by Tillamook County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 4, 2021

Authorities confirmed the two victims were a married couple and the only people on the vessel at the time of the incident. They were identified and their families have been notified, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is underway into what happened to the couple and the boat.

