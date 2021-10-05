Jimmie Allen Reps His Britney Spears Fandom During 'Dancing With The Stars'

Dancing with the Stars kicked off Week 3 with a Britney Spears-themed night and Jimmie Allen repped for country music when he took to the dance floor.

On the Monday (October 4) episode, Allen took to the competition, alongside partner Emma Slater, for a salsa number to the pop titan’s single, “Outrageous,” off her third studio album, In The Zone. Rocking pink ensembles, the pair showed off fancy footwork in front of printed backdrops during the upbeat one-minute number. While the two earned a score of 20 out of 30, it was enough to pass them onto the next round, beating the likes of Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her dancing partner Pasha Pashkov.

During the episode, viewers were witness to a clip of Allen getting emotional as he FaceTimed with his wife, Alexis. However, this episode was something special for both of them as they’re big fans of the pop titan. In fact, Allen revealed that he’s attended — wait for it — eight of Spears’ live shows.

Expect more from Allen on next week's episode Dancing With the Stars. Season 30 of the dancing competition airs on Mondays on ABC at 8PM ET.