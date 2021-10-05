Kelly Clarkson's Ex Still Wants Her Montana Ranch Despite Judge's Order

Kelly Clarkson was awarded her Montana ranch amid her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — but Blackstock reportedly says he could still get it.

TMZ reports that Blackstock made a statement that the judge has yet to determine which of them should get the ranch when he arrived at LAX on Tuesday (October 5). However, TMZ notes that the judge signed an order on September 30, declaring the couple’s prenuptial agreement — which stated that the Voice coach could keep her own earnings and acquisitions, rather than a 50/50 ownership — valid. Blackstock, 44, is reportedly living at the ranch in Montana that Clarkson, 39, owns, according to the judge’s rule, PEOPLE and other media outlets pointed out on Tuesday. The ranch is valued at $10 million, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The court filing reads:

“The Court therefore rejects Respondent's [Blackstock's] position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties”

Clarkson cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce in June 2020, and last month, she was declared legally single. They will be officially divorced in January 2022. Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together — River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5 — and Blackstock has two children from a previous relationship.