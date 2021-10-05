Kentucky Fined $250,000 After Big Win Against Florida

The price of celebrating a major football victory was $250,000 for the University of Kentucky.

The SEC fined UK that amount after students rushed the field to celebrate the school's 20-13 win against the Florida Gators on Saturday. The fine was for "violation of the league’s access to competition area policy," WLKY reported.

The fine was so high because this is UK's third violation. The first two were also for students rushing the field in 2014 for a win over South Carolina and in 2018 for a win against Mississippi State.