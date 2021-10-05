Meek Mill Talks Social Media, Relationships & Drug Culture In New Interview
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 5, 2021
Since officially entering the rap game in 2009, Meek Mill's M.O. has always been "keeping it real".
Just days after the release of his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, the Philly rapper did just that during his sit-down interview with rappers Gillie Da King and Wallo. During the candid talk, Meek addressed several topics including drug abuse, social media and it's negative impacts on relationships.
The "Sharing Locations" rapper shared his belief that Instagram has changed the way relationships work, saying:
"In the real world of building yourself up and living in peace—I ain’t trying to live like that. I ain’t trying to put my **** all on the line in a world where anybody can DM your girl. You arguing with your lady, and you ain’t speaking for three, four days, she done caught 90 DMs and she opened them. Usually 90 ****** can’t really send my girl a text message before Instagram and all that, couldn’t just contact my lady or…I don’t even think my lady should be accessible to the world like that. If you wanted to DM Beyoncé, you can’t DM Beyoncé, you know that.”
As for his zero tolerance policy when it comes to recreational drug use, Meek added:
“If you take percs right now, you an *******. You could die off of just trying to get high, kill half your brain cells in your mind just by trying to get high. Nine times out of 10, when you get a percocet off the street it’s probably gonna be a hit-up perc. They got tests on the Instagram, ain’t trying to do all that to get high, man. I ain’t no ‘get high *****.’ I did percs before in my life, got addicted. I been on percs before fentanyl came out. ’d just do it on my own. Now that **** is a zero tolerance. Never touch it. I’m not gonna risk my life to get high.”
In rare form, Meek Mill also opened up about having his heart broken by every girlfriend he's had, sharing:
“Every girl I ever had broke my heart. When a woman ain’t who I think she is, I’m hurt about that. If you’re dealing with somebody for a long period of time, it don’t matter if I left or love you still. You’re gonna feel like you just lost a chick. You gonna be hurt about that.”
See what else Meek had to say in the full interview above. Check out Expensive Pain, available now on all streaming services.