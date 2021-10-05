Meghan Trainor Reveals She And Her Husband Have Side-By-Side Toilets

Megan went on to defend herself, arguing that she doesn't like to go to the bathroom alone and the structure of side-by-side toilets comes in handy with their child, Riley. "We just got a new house and we did construction - nobody knows this - but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she admitted. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

She went on to confess that the contractor thought she was joking when she shared her vision for the bathroom, but later obliged and now they "often" sit next to each other. However, she did admit that they've "only pooped together twice" because it "smells foul."

Trainor and Sabara wed in December 2018, before announcing the big pregnancy news in October 2020. They welcomed baby Riley in February.