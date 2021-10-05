Meghan Trainor Reveals She And Her Husband Have Side-By-Side Toilets
By Hayden Brooks
October 5, 2021
Meghan Trainor is close with her husband Daryl Sabara, like, side-by-side toilets close.
During the star's recent appearance on the Why Won't You Date Me? podcast hosted by Nicole Byer, alongside her brother Ryan Trainor, the latter spoke about what he's looking for in a relationship. In short, he wants to “avoid" something like the marriage that his sister has as they're too close for comfort. "You guys are weirdos, bro," he said to his sibling during the recording. "They poop together. She's pooping and Daryl's like, 'I'm going to go hang out with you now!'"
Megan went on to defend herself, arguing that she doesn't like to go to the bathroom alone and the structure of side-by-side toilets comes in handy with their child, Riley. "We just got a new house and we did construction - nobody knows this - but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she admitted. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"
She went on to confess that the contractor thought she was joking when she shared her vision for the bathroom, but later obliged and now they "often" sit next to each other. However, she did admit that they've "only pooped together twice" because it "smells foul."
Trainor and Sabara wed in December 2018, before announcing the big pregnancy news in October 2020. They welcomed baby Riley in February.