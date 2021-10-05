Mickey Guyton Says How She Discovered Herself With 'Remember Her Name'

After starting off her career as a country singer years ago in Nashville and encountering many doubts, Mickey Guyton released her debut full-length album, Remember Her Name. The LP sees Guyton confronting those who didn't believe in her as she steps into her own. Brimmed with confidence, Guyton explained to CMT that it "represents my self re-discovery."

Guyton has long been vocal about what bumps in the road she faced as a Black country singer. She's talked about how she managed to continue pushing forward even during times where she wanted to quit, and how her husband, Grant Savoy, has served as her rock throughout her career. And, after years and years of hard work and dedication, Guyton's career has exploded in a big way.

The singer recently sat down with CMT to talk about the long winding road she took to achieve success, and how that resulted in Remember Her Name. She also revealed what inspired her album's name.

"When I first started in music, you couldn't tell me that [my career] wouldn't work," Guyton said in her interview with CMT. "But then, life happened, and I completely lost myself as an artist. Everyone else's opinions [of me] got in my head, and I was trying to meet everyone else's needs. This album helped me realize that I needed to let go of the idea that I wouldn't be accepted by every part of country music, or by everyone in general. Instead, I focused on what I truly had to say about who I am on this record."

In an earlier interview with Yahoo Music, Guyton explained that she was unable to find success until she fully embraced her Blackness. Ahead of releasing Remember Her Name, Guyton shared the singles "Black Like Me" and "Love My Hair," which helped launch her into the stratosphere.

"I think we discount people's capabilities to understand you when you effectively get across what you're trying to say in a healthy way," Guyton said to CMT. "Aside from 'Love My Hair,' people were waiting for something different, something – in general – besides beers and trucks."

Guyton was honored by CMT as their Breakout Artist of the Year for 2021, and she has also been nominated for the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year. As she's found her footing in country music, Guyton has also been determined to utilize her platform to help promote other Black country artists.