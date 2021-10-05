New Kids On The Block To Hit The Road Next Spring With Rick Astley And More

New Kids on the Block will be returning to the road this spring, and Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue will be tagging along. The tour will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 10, 2022, and continue through July before stopping in Washington, DC on July 23. Their "MixTape 2022 Tour" follows New Kids on the Block's 2019 venture, which saw all the members reuniting and hitting the road, and gaining quite a few fans who hadn't even been born when New Kids on the Block was first formed.

"We had a blast on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour... we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The tour will see more than 50 tour dates over the course of three months, with tickets scheduled to go on sale on Friday, October 8, and be available via Ticketmaster here. Presale tickets for official fan club members will go on sale a day earlier, on Thursday, October 7.

On Monday, October 4, New Kids on the Block, Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue took to The Kelly Clarkson Show to give fans a preview of what they can expect while on tour. The set saw performances of "Step by Step," "Whatta Man," and "Hangin' Tough."

Fans can also expect to hear Astley's hit single "Never Gonna Give You Up" while the four acts hit the road.