New Kids On The Block To Hit The Road Next Spring With Rick Astley And More

By Ariel King

October 5, 2021

New Kids on the Block will be returning to the road this spring, and Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue will be tagging along. The tour will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 10, 2022, and continue through July before stopping in Washington, DC on July 23. Their "MixTape 2022 Tour" follows New Kids on the Block's 2019 venture, which saw all the members reuniting and hitting the road, and gaining quite a few fans who hadn't even been born when New Kids on the Block was first formed.

"We had a blast on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour... we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The tour will see more than 50 tour dates over the course of three months, with tickets scheduled to go on sale on Friday, October 8, and be available via Ticketmaster here. Presale tickets for official fan club members will go on sale a day earlier, on Thursday, October 7.

On Monday, October 4, New Kids on the Block, Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue took to The Kelly Clarkson Show to give fans a preview of what they can expect while on tour. The set saw performances of "Step by Step," "Whatta Man," and "Hangin' Tough."

Fans can also expect to hear Astley's hit single "Never Gonna Give You Up" while the four acts hit the road.

Mixtape Tour 2022

May 10th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

May 12th – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 13th – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 14th – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 15th – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 16th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 18th – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 19th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 20th – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

May 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 22nd – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 25th – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 26th – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

May 27th – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

May 28th – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

May 29th – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 31st – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

June 1st – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

June 2nd – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

June 4th – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 5th – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 6th – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

June 7th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center

June 8th – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

June 10th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 11th – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 12th – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

June 14th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 15th – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

June 16th – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 17th – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

June 21st – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 22nd – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 23rd – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 24th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 25th – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 26th – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

June 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 30th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

July 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 2nd – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3rd – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6th – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena

July 7th – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 8th – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 9th – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

July 10th – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 12th – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 14th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 15th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 17th – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

July 19th – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 21st – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

July 22nd – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

July 23rd – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

