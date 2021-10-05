Ohio Watches This TV Show The Most During Halloween

Now that Halloween is around the corner, it’s time for some festive episodes of everyone’s favorite TV shows.

That’s why USDISH determined the most searched TV shows during Halloween in each state — and the most popular Halloween episodes in America. Aiming for “lighthearted Halloween content,” the USDISH list includes five popular series: The Simpsons, Friends, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory and Criminal Minds. Then, USDISH breaks down the most iconic Halloween episodes.

USDISH findings show that The Simpsons had 10 of the show’s 15 Halloween episodes on the list, even though Friends is the most-googled show in most of the states during October. Stranger Things was the second-most searched show, though it only has one Halloween episode, USDISH points out. The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episode garnered 27.4 million views, the most of any Halloween episodes, according to USDISH. It originally premiered in 1990. Here’s how USDISH determined the rankings:

“The team at USDISH looked at the top 15 episodes on IMDb that were tagged “Halloween,” produced between 1990 and 2020, had over 1,500 votes, and had a rating of 7.5 or higher. From there, we found the episode premiere’s viewership in the TV by the Numbers archive and ranked the shows from most to least popular based on viewership.

“To find out each state’s most popular TV show during Halloween, we looked at Google Trends data from October 1–October 30, 2020 to find which show had the greatest search volume in each state.”

So, which TV show is the most searched in Ohio? Stranger Things.

Check out the rest of the list here.