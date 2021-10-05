Selena Gomez Hypes Up Her Next Album With Relatable TikTok Post

Selena Gomez was having a lazy day on Monday (October 4), but the pop superstar is hard at work — even if her latest TikTok post says otherwise.

In a new post from the entertainer, Gomez was filmed sleeping in what appears to be a recording studio. “Just don’t want to work today but I promise I’m making my best album yet,” she captioned the clip. The project will serve as the follow-up to her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which dropped in March, as well as her “999,” her collab with Camilo.

While making the rounds to promote her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, Gomez spoke briefly about her latest record sessions. "I'm starting to work on a new album right now so I'm really excited and have so much to say," she revealed. "I'm very lucky ... because I love doing what I do and I wouldn't be able to do it if it weren't for amazing people ... and those who are fans. So I'm very happy to be a part of all of the things I can do."

In the meantime, Selenators will be treated to “Let Somebody Go,” the star’s new collaboration with Coldplay, which was announced the very same day. The track will appear on the band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The team-up is one of two collabs on the collection, aside from their chart-topping No. 1 hit, “My Universe,” featuring BTS.