'Small Town, Big Win' Wisconsin Man Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off Game

There was a huge win for a Wisconsin town after a man won a $1 million top prize.

According to a press release from the official Wisconsin Lottery, a Coleman man won a $1 million jackpot after playing the Ultimate Millions scratch game.

The "small town, big win" ticket was purchased from a local Cougar Shell where the owner proudly displays a sign that says, "$1 million winning ticket sold here!"

The winning ticket was claimed by a man, who chose to stay anonymous, on September 24. According to Wisconsin-demographics.com, Coleman has a population of 726 people.

The owner of the Cougar Shell told the Wisconsin Lottery, "I'm glad it was a local person in our small community that won." For selling the winning ticket, the owners of the Cougar Shell will receive a $20,000 check as part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive.

If interested in participating in other Wisconsin Lotteries, the next Wisconsin Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $20 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $45 million, and the next Megabucks drawing has an estimated jackpot of $4.6 million.

For more information on the Wisconsin Lottery, you can check out the official Wisconsin Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.