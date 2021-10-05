University Of Utah Planning To Retire No.22 To Honor Fallen Players

University of Utah’s football head coach Kyle Whittingham plans to retire number 22 after the deaths of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan. Both players were killed by gun fire less than a year apart from each other. Now, coaches want to retire their number to pay tribute to the two players, reported KSL.

Whittingham said, “The description of Ty fits Aaron. I think that’s, maybe, why they were so close.”

According to Whittingham, both players always had smiles on their faces that lit up every room that they walked into.

Whittingham said:

“For our team to experience the losses that we’ve had in less than a year‘s period of time with Ty and Aaron has been a challenge. It’s been a struggle. You won’t see anyone wearing number 22 in this program at least, as long as I’m the head coach. We’d like to see that retired, permanently. That’s our wish.”

This is the first time in the University of Utah is history that a number will be retired.

Check out the coach Whittingham speaking with reporters below.