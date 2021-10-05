WATCH: Man Rescues 97-Year-Old Woman From House Fire, Suffers Heart Attack

A 97-year-old woman was saved from a house fire thanks to several Good Samaritans. Lariana Garvis was driving by a home in Nashua, New Hampshire, with her children when she noticed flames shooting out of the windows. She stopped her car and flagged down another driver.

Garvis, and the other man, Jay, rushed towards the front door and saw that the woman's neighbors Tom and Sharon Kehoe were already trying to help her.

Jay kicked down the door and rushed inside with Tom to rescue the woman. When they found her, she was still sitting in her chair. They carried her out of the house and also saved her dog.

"She was still in her little living room chair, her little velour chair. She was just sitting in there," Garvis told WMUR. "She did have some burns."

Once they carried her to safety, Tom suffered from a heart attack and collapsed to the ground. Lariana immediately began performing CPR and saved his life.

"I realized my phone was still in my hand, so I just tossed my phone and instantly started compressions," Garvis told the news station. "I didn't stop. I kept talking to him. I said, 'Listen, man, you just saved her. You're not dying.'"

Paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he continues to recover.

"Everyone can be a hero every single day. You never really know what's going to happen to you," Garvis said. "I was just driving home, and I just happened to see it."

Officials have not provided any information about the condition of the 97-year-old woman.