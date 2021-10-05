WATCH: Navy Sailor Surprises Son At Tennessee School In Emotional Reunion

A 6-year-old boy in Tennessee was in the middle of his school day when his dad, who has been away serving in the U.S. Navy, returned home to surprise him.

Cash, a first grade student at East Cheatham Elementary School, was at school on Friday (October 1) when he got the surprise of a lifetime, per WKRN. While talking to a school official, he was told, "We got somebody that we would like you to say hello to." That's when Cash's dad, U.S. Navy Sailor Nick Rush, walked in. Cash immediately ran up to him, yelling "Daddy!" and jumped into his arms.

Rush has been away for four months training in Texas, missing special moments with his son like his sixth birthday. According to Cheatham County School District, leaders at East Cheatham helped organize the reunion because they "wanted to make this special moment memorable for the family."

"There's nothing like a military family reunion," the district wrote, sharing the emotional video on Facebook. "They're full of emotion, tears and the best hugs."