WWE Announces Major Update On Gable Steveson's Future With Company
By Jason Hall
October 5, 2021
Gable Steveson is heading to Monday Night RAW.
The Olympic Gold medalist and reigning NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion was selected by RAW in the sixth and final round of Night Two of the 2021 WWE Draft on Monday (October 4) night.
“Monday Night Raw!!” Steveson tweeted in reaction to the announcement.
WWE also showed a cutaway of Steveson hugging his parents after being selected by RAW during the live broadcast on Monday.
Last month, Steveson signed the company's first-ever NIL deal, which will allow him to join the WWE roster while also competing for the University of Minnesota during his final collegiate season, WWE.com announced.
"WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement," an official WWE statement read. "In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota."
"Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK," Steveson tweeted on Thursday (September 9).
Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽— Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021
Minutes later, the Gold medalist tweeted, "Dear @GopherWrestling, I'm Back!"
Dear @GopherWrestling, I’m Back! 〽️— Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021
The Apple Valley, Minnesota native outscored opponents, 42-4, during Olympic Trials before winning the Gold medal in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer.
The 6-foot-1, 265-pound wrestler was also reported to be in talks with UFC, as well as contemplating pursuing an NFL career, while in negotiations with WWE, ESPN reports.
WWE planned to set up a remote training facility for Steveson near the University of Minnesota campus where he can work on his in-ring skills while defending his NCAA national championship with the Gophers, ESPN reported at the time of his agreement last month.
The Okympian also has access to the WWE Performance Center in Central Florida, where his brother, Bobby Steveson, is already training with WWE's NXT developmental brand.
Steveson will be the second Gold medalist to join WWE, following in the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who joined the company after winning Gold in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and has also drawn comparisons to fellow former University of Minnesota wrestling national champion Brock Lesnar.
"I've been on WWE since I was really young," said Steveson via ESPN. "I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice."
Steveson is scheduled to begin his senior season at Minnesota next month with the Gophers set to participate in the Bison Open in Fargo, North Dakota on November 13.