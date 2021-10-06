2 Tennessee Kids Named Finalists In 'Best Mullet' Competition

By Sarah Tate

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Everything comes back in style eventually, including haircuts that used to be on the receiving end of plenty of jokes. Mullets have been gaining popularity recently, with several people sporting the business in the front, party in the back cut, including Miley Cyrus, who has channeled her dad Billy Ray's '90s-era style. Now, a new national competition is aiming to find the "best mullet" in the country, and two children from Tennessee have been named finalists.

According to WBIR, two boys from the Volunteer State are among the 25 finalists for the Kids' Division of the 2021 USA Mullet Championships: Denver Jobe and Jeffrey Reynolds, both of Knoxville. Both boys may have long blonde locks, but they are styled very differently. Jobe's curly style includes designs shaved onto the side of his head, while Reynolds has a patriotic display of red, white and blue. Check out the Tennessee finalists, and their competition, here and place your vote.

The winner of the adult competition, Clint Duncan, is also from East Tennessee, per the news outlet.

Voting for "Best Mullet" is open through October 11 at MulletChamp.com. Visit the site to check out the styles and vote for your favorite. Voting can be done once every 24 hours per email address.

