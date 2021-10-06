50 Cent Posts Reaction To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke In New Special

By Kelly Fisher

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Dave Chappelle included a joke about DaBaby in his latest stand-up special, and 50 Cent took to social media to share his reaction.

Chappelle, 48, filmed his latest special in Detroit. Complex reported Wednesday (October 6) that the show is the final installment in the comedian’s $60 million deal with the streaming giant. “As he closes out his slate of comedy specials, Dave takes the stage to try and set the record straight — and get a few things off his chest,” Netflix describes The Closer. The hour- and 12-minute-long stand-up special premiered Tuesday (October 5).

Chappelle’s joke about DaBaby comes after the 29-year-old rapper made homophobic comments earlier this year. 50 Cent took to Instagram, captioning the clip: “Dave Chappelle is a funny mother [expletive] that was flawless. Hip hop loves things that are damaged, that’s the beauty of the culture. @dababy is on a new path music has changed everything”

When Chappelle announced the premiere date of The Closer last month, he released a teaser, in which he said: “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly… Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Watch the clip 50 Cent shared on Instagram here:

