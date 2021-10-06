6 Of The Most Famous Actresses From Indiana

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, and it’s always more exciting when they share the same home state.

That’s why Stacker compiled a list of the most famous actresses from Indiana. The data journalism hub states:

“From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is…But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.”



Stacker used IMDb’s most popular list to find the most famous actresses from Indiana. These are 6 of the most popular:

Jenna Fischer , born in Fort Wayne and known for playing Pam Beely in The Office.

, born in Fort Wayne and known for playing in The Office. Vivica A. Fox , born in South Bend and known for playing Jasmine Dubrow in Independence Day.

, born in South Bend and known for playing in Independence Day. Embeth Davidtz , born in Lafayette and known for playing Miss Honey in Matilda.

, born in Lafayette and known for playing in Matilda. Shelley Long , born in Fort Wayne and know for playing Diane Chambers in Cheers.

, born in Fort Wayne and know for playing in Cheers. Florence Henderson , born in Dale and known for playing Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch. She died in 2016 at the age of 82.

, born in Dale and known for playing Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch. She died in 2016 at the age of 82. Betsy Palmer, born in East Chicago and known for playing Mrs. Voorhees in the Friday the 13th movies. She died in 2015 at the age of 88.



See the full list here.