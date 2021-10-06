A Dozen Brian Laundrie Sightings Reported In North Carolina

Authorities have received and investigated numerous reported sightings of Brian Laundrie -- the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death -- in North Carolina.

A spokeswoman with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirmed police have received a dozen reports of possible sightings of the 23-year-old Florida man in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border since last Thursday (September 30), NBC News reports.

Among the calls was a man claiming he was "99.99 percent" sure he spoke to Laundrie, who was reportedly last seen by his parents in Florida on September 14 before being reported missing on September 17, days after Petito's parents intially reported her missing.

“He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her,” the man told the 911 dispatcher in audio of the call released Monday via NBC News. “He was acting funny. And I wasn’t sure what he looked like. And then … I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him. And I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him.”

The anonymous man told dispatchers that the individual he believed to be Laundrie was driving a white pickup truck, which he described as possibly a newer Ford F-150.

“It wasn’t like an old beater. It was a newer truck,” he added.

The man said he crossed paths with the individual in a parking lot along a stretch of the Appalachian Trail after the driver of the truck signaled him over to speak by waving his arm.

“I’m telling you — it was him,” the caller claimed.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said investigators have "thoroughly" followed up on every tip the department received "but all to no avail" in relation to the ongoing case.

NBC New York reports authorities in Canada, Alabama and Montana have also received tips of reported Laundrie sightings.

On Tuesday (October 5), Laundrie's sister, Cassie, said she doesn't know where her brother is and would "turn him in" if she did in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Cassie Laundrie said she last heard from her brother on September 6 -- after he returned from his cross country trip without Petito -- when the family went to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida.

"We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," she said. "There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing."

"I'm frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn't pick up on anything," she added. "It was just a regular visit."

Cassie added that it's unusual for Brian to disappear this long, having initially been reported missing on September 17, days after Petito's parents initially reported her missing.

"I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I'm angry and I don't know what to think," she said. "I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else."

Cassie said she's cooperated with authorities during their investigation "since day one" and believes her parents should do the same, noting that she's unsure of their role.

"I don't know if my parents are involved," she said. "I think if they are, then they should come clean."

On September 30, police released additional bodycam footage which shows Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical.

The newer footage stems from the incident on August 12 in Moab, Utah in which police made contact with Petito -- whose remains were found on September 19 -- and Laundrie -- a person of interest in her death whose whereabouts are currently unknown.