Chandler Home Transforms Into Spooky Halloween Display

By Ginny Reese

October 6, 2021

One home in a Chandler neighborhood has transformed into a spooky Halloween wonderland, reported 12 News. The home has is a spooky season spectacle with a haunting display of Nightmare Before Christmas decor.

Anyone taking a drive down this street won't have to look hard to find the house. It will definitely pop out from the rest.

The homeowner went all out this year to show his love for Halloween. He said, "You've got Halloween. Tis the season is the reason."

The homeowner explained that his Nightmare Before Christmas display was created to bring joy to all of his neighbors who pass by.

The display first formed back in 2014 with just a few small decorations. Now, after years of adding on each holiday season, the display has grown into the massive spectacle with sounds and lights that we see today.

The display is free for any fellow Halloween lovers who want to stop by and check it out.

The homeowner said, "After 2020, especially with everything being locked down at that point and time, what better way to make people happy."

Check out the display at 6830 S Crystal Way in Chandler.

