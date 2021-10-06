Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter: Brian Laundrie Hunt Is 'Publicity Stunt'

Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman's estranged daughter called her father's search for Brian Laundrie -- the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death -- a staged "publicity stunt."

"It's just a publicity stunt. That's really what it is. He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it," Cecily Chapman said in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

The television bounty hunter has provided updates in his search for Laundrie on social media since initially claiming he had a tip about the 23-year-old's whereabouts last month.

It's worth noting that Thinkfactory Media is shopping a new series starring Champan amid his recent insertion into the nationally publicized search for Laundrie, according to Variety.com, which Cecily questioned as a possible motive for the search, comparing it to her father's previous search of Max Factor her Andrew Lester, who he located in Mexico, but notes this situation is different.

“A real network would be aware of the situation and I'm pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f****** publicity stunt,” said Cecily, who had previously accused her father of not inviting her or her sister, Bonnie Chapman, to his wedding to Francie Frane last month.

Chapman famously starred in A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter series for eight seasons, as well as the CMT series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt alongside his late wife, Beth Chapman, for two seasons.

The couple was also featured in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which chronicled Beth's cancer diagnosis in 2017.

Dog's most recently starred in the WGN America series Dog's Most Wanted, which aired in Fall 2019, while another series, Dog's Unleashed, was scheduled to air on the streaming service UnleashedTV before being scrapped, Variety reports.

Thinkfactory's latest pitch involving the bounty hunter is reported to chronicle Chapman's day-to-day life and exploits, which would likely include his recent involvement in the search for Laundrie.

During an interview with TMZ on Monday (October 4), Chapman said he believed Laundrie was "alive" but not "doing well" and showed "no evidence" of being suicidal through his prior social media presence.

"If you go to his Instagram pages and look what kind of person he really is and the books that he reads and especially a very favorite book, that's not books for sucidal people," Chapman said.

On Sunday (October 3), Chapman tweeted a video update of himself wading through the Florida swamp waters in search for Laundrie.

"The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida," Chapman tweeted along with a video of himself and others wading through the Florida swamp waters.

On Friday (October 1), a representative for the bounty hunter told TMZ that Chapman, his wife and their family are adding a $10,000 reward for any information that leads the group to capturing Laundrie.

The reward money for information pertaining to Laundrie's whereabouts was previously at $170,000 -- most of which was donated by private individuals supporting the Petito family -- prior to Champan's pledge.

“Realistically, how is he doing this, what the hell is he doing, and who is funding this nonsense," Cecily questioned via The Sun. "Hes trying to distract everybody from everything, that's what he does. He tries to hide his problems."

On September 30, police released additional bodycam footage which shows Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical.

The newer footage stems from the incident on August 12 in Moab, Utah in which police made contact with Petito -- whose remains were found on September 19 -- and Laundrie -- a person of interest in her death whose whereabouts are currently unknown.