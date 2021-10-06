Drake Jokes About Life After 'CLB' & Signing To Druski In Hilarious IG Live

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Aside from catchy lyrics and chart topping records, Drake is also known for his good sense of humor.

The Certified Lover Boy had his funny on full display Tuesday night during and Instagram Live session with comedian Druski. The Atlanta-bred funny man, who is currently opening up for J. Cole and 21 Savage on tour, kicked off his Instagram Live segment, entitled Coulda Been Records, and invited the 6 God to hop on as one of his special guests.

When Drake called in to discuss possibly leaving his OVO Record Company behind in order to sign to Druski's Coulda Been Records, the social media influencer initially encouraged the idea. Drizzy jokingly revealed to Druski that life has been at a standstill since he dropped CLB.

"I'm at the bar by myself. I don't really got shit going on, man. It's really been downhill after the album dropped. I'm not gonna lie to you. It's been slow motion. It's been a bit of a downward spiral."

Druski went on to suggest that Drake leave his former record labels and sign to CBR, explaining to the rapper all the perks that come with joining the fictional label --- as he showed off his meek and humble living space while on tour. Apparently, Druski's living conditions were too modest for Drake, who abruptly hung up, and left the IG Live.

Later on in the segment, the 26-year old Instagram comedian was joined by Ella Mai, who jokingly hopped on the Live to audition for Coulda Been Records. That is until Druski decided the conversation was over and hung up on the "Boo'd Up" singer.

Catch Druski in a city near you, currently hosting J. Cole's The Off-Season Tour, featuring 21 Savage and Mooray.

