Drake Jokes About Life After 'CLB' & Signing To Druski In Hilarious IG Live

Aside from catchy lyrics and chart topping records, Drake is also known for his good sense of humor.

The Certified Lover Boy had his funny on full display Tuesday night during and Instagram Live session with comedian Druski. The Atlanta-bred funny man, who is currently opening up for J. Cole and 21 Savage on tour, kicked off his Instagram Live segment, entitled Coulda Been Records, and invited the 6 God to hop on as one of his special guests.

When Drake called in to discuss possibly leaving his OVO Record Company behind in order to sign to Druski's Coulda Been Records, the social media influencer initially encouraged the idea. Drizzy jokingly revealed to Druski that life has been at a standstill since he dropped CLB.

"I'm at the bar by myself. I don't really got shit going on, man. It's really been downhill after the album dropped. I'm not gonna lie to you. It's been slow motion. It's been a bit of a downward spiral."