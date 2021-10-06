Frank Iero Details The Epic Prank He Pulled On His Daughter

By Katrina Nattress

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Frank Iero may be a rockstar, but he's still a dad. And a dad's job is to torture his children as much as possible. In a recent Instagram post, the My Chemical Romance guitarist detailed an epic prank he pulled on his daughter Lily.

"Lily has recently started reading the Hunger Games book series and she’s a pretty quick reader so she’s almost done with them sh**s," he explained. "So today when i overheard her ask Jamia to check the library website for the next installment in the series i said to Lily 'Awww man, were you totally shocked at the end when the main girl and her best friends all starve to death because of the potato famine?!?' To which she replied 'Dad, I wasn’t finished yet!!!!!'” and i replied 'oh man i’m sorry, but didn’t you kinda know it was coming because yknow the title, and the fact that they never mentioned having any potatoes?!?!'”

Despite his far-fetched ending, his 11-year-old daughter is only somewhat skeptical. "So now she’s 50/50 on whether i have ruined the story for her," he wrote. Poor Lily.

Iero's soaking up family time while he still can. My Chem plan to embark on their long-awaited reunion tour early next year. See his post below.

Frank Iero
