Guitarist Plays Nirvana, Led Zeppelin And More Classics Using A Fart Pedal

By Katrina Nattress

October 6, 2021

Have you always wished you could make your guitar sound like it was ripping some serious farts? If so, you're in luck! Self-proclaimed "serial silly projects guy" Steve Gadlin has created The Fart Pedal, which is exactly what it sounds like: a guitar pedal that produces flatulent sounds.

The pedal's creator started a Kickstarter to help fund his first run of 250, and with 26 days left in the campaign he's already blown his $30,000 goal out of the water, raising over $48,000.

"The fart noises generated by The Fart Pedal aren't your run of the mill Spencer Gifts fart machine toots," Gadlin assured on his Kickstarter page. "I worked with an award-winning sound design company in Chicago to develop bespoke, custom fart noises, for which I hold the exclusive license. These fart noises have been tailored specifically for a guitar amplifier, and tuned for exceptional live or studio performance."

The pedals even come equipped with a gas output and switch to toggle between wet and dry farts. Gadlin provided a Fart Pedal demo, which is hilarious in its own right, but what makes it even better is filmed playthroughs of some of the most iconic rock songs like Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit,"  Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" and Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven."

Watch the demo above and the playthroughs below.

NirvanaLed Zeppelin
