'I Was Stunned' Detroit Woman Wins $1 Million In Powerball Prize

One Detroit woman is feeling extra lucky after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Powerball.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery, 43-year-old LaSharda Morrison matched all five white balls in the Powerball drawing on August 28. The five matching numbers were 12-22-26-46-59

"I buy a Powerball ticket every now and then if I'm feeling lucky, or if the jackpot is creeping up," Morrison told Michigan Lottery. "I walked around with this ticket for a couple weeks after the drawing before I even checked it."

Morrison purchased her winning ticket from the Six Mile X-Press Party Store in Detroit.

"When I checked it at the store, I thought something was off. I pulled the numbers up on my phone and I was stunned," she said.

Morrison claimed her winnings at the Lottery headquarters. She says she plans to buy a new house, take her family on a camping trip and save the remainder.

"You always want to do better for your kids. With this money, I know I can help them have a better life and set them up for years to come," Morrison added.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $20 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $60 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $105,000.

