Kid Cudi Reveals Which Of His Albums He Believes Changed Hip Hop Forever

Kid Cudi has never been shy when it comes to expressing his beliefs, and on Tuesday, it was no different.

After Pitchfork made changes to some of their album ratings, the Cleveland rapper took to social media to express his disdain and discuss how his body of work has impacted hip hop over the years. When one fan insisted that Cudi's first LP, 2009's Man On The Moon should have received a higher than a 4.1 out of 10 score, the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper tweeted:

"Pitchfork has never givin me good ratings, and here we are, years later and im still here,” Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter. “Its ok man. They dont need to change it. The entire world knows, even my haters, that this album was the one that changed Hip Hop forever.”