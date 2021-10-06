Kid Cudi Reveals Which Of His Albums He Believes Changed Hip Hop Forever
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 6, 2021
Kid Cudi has never been shy when it comes to expressing his beliefs, and on Tuesday, it was no different.
After Pitchfork made changes to some of their album ratings, the Cleveland rapper took to social media to express his disdain and discuss how his body of work has impacted hip hop over the years. When one fan insisted that Cudi's first LP, 2009's Man On The Moon should have received a higher than a 4.1 out of 10 score, the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper tweeted:
"Pitchfork has never givin me good ratings, and here we are, years later and im still here,” Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter. “Its ok man. They dont need to change it. The entire world knows, even my haters, that this album was the one that changed Hip Hop forever.”
Pitchfork has never givin me good ratings, and here we are, years later and im still here. Its ok man. They dont need to change it. The entire world knows, even my haters, that this album was the one that changed hip hop forever. https://t.co/NBbSg0uMoY— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 5, 2021
Cudi, who was recently featured in a song with Jay-Z for The Harder They Fall soundtrack, added:
"I think when I was younger I thought it would hurt my career. Like the fans would listen to the reviews and not give the music a chance. Then, I realized over the years after I survived each era and made album after album, that nothing anyone could ever say would stop my light.”
I think when I was younger I thought it would hurt my career. Like the fans would listen to the reviews and not give the music a chance. Then, I realized over the years after I survived each era and made album after album, that nothing anyone could ever say would stop my light ☺️ https://t.co/kzgDqzyKph— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) October 5, 2021
The GOOD Music rapper's comments comes just weeks after he defended Lil Nas X against homophobic critics in the hip hop industry. Cudi wrote a piece for Time's 100 Most Influential People, saying:
"There's a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he's going to break that **** down. We have to stand with him. I'm going to do whatever I have to do to let him know -- you have my support."
Check out Jay-Z and Kid Cudi's new record from The Harder They Fall trailer below.
