Netflix Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup
By Emily Lee
October 6, 2021
It's not even Halloween yet, but Netflix is already looking ahead to Christmas. On Wednesday (October 6), the streaming giant shared its holiday movies lineup for this year and, TBH, it may leave you wanting to skip past spooky season entirely.
Not only will the third installment of The Princess Switch be hitting Netflix next month, but holiday romance fans will be excited to see A Castle for Christmas and Single All The Way on the list of upcoming movies. There are family-friendly options, too, such as The Claus Family and A Boy Called Christmas.
In addition to holiday movies, Netflix will also be adding new festive series to its catalog, including Christmas Flow, Blown Away, School of Chocolate, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and more. Here's a look at the movie lineup for this holiday season:
The Claus Family
Premieres: Nov. 1
Official description: "When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas."
Love Hard
Premieres: Nov. 5
Official description: "Hopeless romantic but eternally single L.A. journalist Natalie thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag. Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love."
Father Christmas Is Back
Premieres: Nov. 7
Official description: "Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor."
The Princess Switch 3
Premieres: Nov. 18
Official description: "When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."
A Boy Called Christmas
Premieres: Nov. 24
Official description: "An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig."
A Castle for Christmas
Premieres: Nov. 26
Official description: "Famed author, Sophie Brown (Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting."
A famed author (Brooke Shields) travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell in A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS, directed by Mary Lambert, opening its royal doors on Netflix November 26! 🏰🎄 pic.twitter.com/iWqCJgu2O9— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 6, 2021
Single All the Way
Premieres: Dec. 2
Official description:"Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother (Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry."
David and the Elves
Premieres: Dec. 6
Official description: "Christmas is drawing near, but it's not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert the Elf, who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David's parents and Santa, who completely doesn't get the modern world."
A California Christmas: City Lights
Premieres: Dec. 16
Official description: "It's been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they're happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance."
Grumpy Christmas
Premieres: Dec. 22
Official description: "In this sequel to the 2016 comedy hit Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando and his "extended hippie family" travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma's aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes Don Servando's ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is challenged, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only looks out for herself... even if it means ruining Christmas for everyone."
1000 Miles from Christmas
Premieres: Dec. 24
Official description: "A comedy that tells the story of Raúl (Tamar Novas), a thirty-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time. This is the reason why he really hates Christmas Carols, the Three Wise Men and everything that remotely smells of Christmas spirit. Every year he spends Christmas time on a far-away beach... but this year his boss has different plans for him: Raúl must attend a business trip to audit a 'Turrones de Valverde' factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. And if this was not enough for Raúl, he will have to share accommodation with local teacher Paula, whose dream is beating the world record of the largest real live nativity scene ever created. Will this Madrilian Grinch be able to overcome his worst nightmare?"
A Naija Christmas
Premieres: December TBD
Official description: "Three sons race to fulfill their mother's wish to bring home wives for Christmas, while she battles to plan a Christmas celebration she will always be remembered for."
Are you excited for holiday movies to arrive on Netflix?