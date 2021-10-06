Netflix Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Movie Lineup

It's not even Halloween yet, but Netflix is already looking ahead to Christmas. On Wednesday (October 6), the streaming giant shared its holiday movies lineup for this year and, TBH, it may leave you wanting to skip past spooky season entirely.

Not only will the third installment of The Princess Switch be hitting Netflix next month, but holiday romance fans will be excited to see A Castle for Christmas and Single All The Way on the list of upcoming movies. There are family-friendly options, too, such as The Claus Family and A Boy Called Christmas.

In addition to holiday movies, Netflix will also be adding new festive series to its catalog, including Christmas Flow, Blown Away, School of Chocolate, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and more. Here's a look at the movie lineup for this holiday season:

The Claus Family

Premieres: Nov. 1

Official description: "When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas."

Love Hard

Premieres: Nov. 5

Official description: "Hopeless romantic but eternally single L.A. journalist Natalie thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag. Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love."

Father Christmas Is Back

Premieres: Nov. 7

Official description: "Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor."

The Princess Switch 3

Premieres: Nov. 18

Official description: "When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."