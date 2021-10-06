'No Pants Dude' Arrested In Covington For Allegedly Stealing SUV

Authorities in Washington say they got reports of a man walking around a parking lot without pants on. They later found out he has a felony warrant for his arrest.

On September 23, King County Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 26900 block of 169th Place SE in Covington. They got reports of a man walking around the apartment parking lot wearing only a grey shirt and no pants, according to a Monday (October 4) Facebook post.

"No pants? No problem. We'll still make the arrest," deputies say.

Identified as the "no pants dude," a witness pointed authorities toward a parked silver GMC SUV, prompting the suspect to take off. This time, he was wearing pants, officials noted.