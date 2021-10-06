'No Pants Dude' Arrested In Covington For Allegedly Stealing SUV
By Zuri Anderson
October 6, 2021
Authorities in Washington say they got reports of a man walking around a parking lot without pants on. They later found out he has a felony warrant for his arrest.
On September 23, King County Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 26900 block of 169th Place SE in Covington. They got reports of a man walking around the apartment parking lot wearing only a grey shirt and no pants, according to a Monday (October 4) Facebook post.
"No pants? No problem. We'll still make the arrest," deputies say.
Identified as the "no pants dude," a witness pointed authorities toward a parked silver GMC SUV, prompting the suspect to take off. This time, he was wearing pants, officials noted.
Deputies say they checked the SUV's vehicle identification number and confirmed it was stolen out of Issaquah days prior. Officials later found the suspect hiding underneath a nearby vehicle and arrested him.
"A check of his name showed he had a felony warrant for Escape from Community Custody with the Department of Corrections, which usually means they stopped reporting to their probation officer," the sheriff's office says. "No pants dude was arrested, transported, and booked into the Regional Justice Center for Possession of Stolen Property and his felony warrant."
The owner of the GMC was able to get his vehicle back, authorities added.