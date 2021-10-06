Ohio Officials Urge Caution During 'Peak Time' For Deer-Related Crashes

Ohio officials are warning drivers that it’s “peak time” for crashes involving deer.

AAA, the Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued a joint press release on Tuesday (October 5). The Ohio State Highway Patrol tracked more than 100,600 deer-related crashes since 2016, and although 95% of them only resulted in property damage, more than two dozen resulted in fatal injuries. Nearly 50% of those crashes happened in October, November and December, the release states. The release also notes that the average insurance claim for a deer-related collision exceeds $4,000, according to recent data.

“As we enter the peak season for car-deer collisions in Ohio, I encourage drivers to use extra caution and slow down, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are more active,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “A crash with a deer can be just as destructive as a crash with another vehicle, so it’s important that drivers remember to stay alert and watch out for animals crossing the road.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Richard Fambro urged drivers to “avoid distractions,” and “slow down, but do not swerve” if they see a deer in the roadway. “If you see a deer slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place if you are able, turn on your hazard lights, and report the crash,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources credited the fall breeding season for seeing more deer this time of year. ODNR Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker cautioned: “If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby. Deer rarely run alone.”

Drivers can do their part to avoid collisions by scanning the road ahead, using high-beam headlights when there’s no oncoming traffic, being particularly cautious at dawn and dusk, and more. If drivers hit an animal, they should call police and their insurance agent, avoid the animal, turn on their hazard lights and move the car to a safer location if possible.