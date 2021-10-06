Simone Biles Presents Taylor Swift With Gracie Award For 'Folklore'

Simone Biles presented Taylor Swift with the Grand Award for Special or Variety at this year's Gracie Awards for her concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. The presentation saw both Biles and Swift exchanging compliments for one another, reflecting on their mutual admiration.

"It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond, that shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling," Biles had said when she presented the award to Swift.

Swift and Biles have long been supportive of one another, with Biles sharing with those watching the 46th Gracie Awards that Swift had been there when she chose to take a step back from the Olympic Games in Tokyo. "She's always been so raw, open and honest, and that's one of the many things I love about Taylor," Biles said of their friendship.