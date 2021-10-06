Terrelle Pryor, Former Ohio State QB and NFL Player, Arrested In Western PA

Former Ohio State quarterback and NFL quarterback/wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was arrested in connection to an incident in which a woman claimed he hit her in Penn Township early Wednesday (October 6) morning.

TribLive reports Pryor, 32, a native Jeannette, Pennsylvania, was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, the Penn Township Police Department confirmed.

District Judge Charles R. Conway confirmed Pryor was released on $100,000 unsecured bond with a stipulation that he is not allowed to make contact with the woman "directly or indirectly.

“That means no texting, having a friend contact her. You’re to have no contact with her," Conway told Pryor during his video arraignment from Westmoreland County Jail via TribLIVE.

“Yes, sir. I plan to avoid the whole situation and stay away from her,” Pryor replied.

The woman told police she and Pryor returned to a house from a bar in Oakmont at the time of the incident, at which point the former football player went into the house and the woman went to another bar in Murrysville, police said.

Pryor then called and texted the woman while she was at the bar, which led to an argument over text message before the woman stopped responding.

Pryor then reportedly left 50 missed calls and 30 unanswered text messages on her phone, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TribLIVE.

The woman told police she returned to the house, but stayed on the back deck "out of fear of Pryor," according to the complaint.

The woman said Pryor shoved her before hitting her in the head and face with an open hand, which caused her eye to become bruised and inflamed, according to the complaint.

The woman said she attempted to run to the front of the home when Pryor threw a deck chair at her, the complaint states.

The woman then got into her vehicle and, while she attempted to flee the area, Pryor threw pumpkins at the windshield of her Mercedes-Benz, which left indents and webbing on the glass of the vehicle.

Pryor denied hitting the woman, but admitted to throwing pumpkins at the vehicle, which led to the harassment and criminal mischief charges, TribLIVE reports.

Conway also ordered Pryor to report to the adult probation office at the court house after being released from jail as part of pre-trial monitoring.

The former football player is set to appear before Penn Township District Judge Helen Kistler for a hearing on October 19.

Pryor was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the third-round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft, where he spent three seasons before stints with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16), New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2018), as well as offseason stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2014), Kansas City Chiefs (2015), Cincinnati Bengals (2015) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019).

The 32-year-old spent his first four seasons at quarterback -- which included setting the NFL record for longest touchdown run by a quarterback (93 yards) -- before converting to wide receiver full-time in 2015.

Pryor ranked as the No. 1 overall high school prospect for the 2008 national recruiting cycle, according to Rivals.com prior to signing with Ohio State, where he started as a true freshman quarterback and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008.

The Jeannette native was at the center of an investigation into the Ohio State University's athletic program, which accused the then-quaterback made thousands of dollars autographing memorabilia for a local booster -- an accusation his attorney denied -- prior to the NCAA's recent change in NIL rules, leading to sanctions for the football program and banned him from all contact with the university's athletic program and incoming recruits, causing him to become eligible for the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft.