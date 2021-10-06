Three North Carolina Kids Named Finalists In 'Best Mullet' Competition

Everything comes back in style eventually, including haircuts that used to be on the receiving end of plenty of jokes. Mullets have been gaining popularity recently, with several people sporting the business in the front, party in the back cut, including Miley Cyrus, who has channeled her dad Billy Ray's '90s-era style. Now, a new national competition is aiming to find the "best mullet" in the country, and three children from North Carolina have been named finalists.

According to WRAL, three children from the Tar Heel State are among the 25 finalists for the Kids' Division of the 2021 USA Mullet Championships: Decker Nelson of Oxford, Brantley Kirwin of Jacksonville, and Griffin Peoples of Whittier. Each of the young boys are sporting short blonde spiked hair that flows into long locks. Check out the North Carolina finalists, and their competition, here and place your vote.

In addition to the Kids' Division of the Championship, there were also categories for both Teens and Adults, per the news outlet.

Voting for "Best Mullet" is open through October 11 at MulletChamp.com. Visit the site to check out the styles and vote for your favorite. Voting can be done once every 24 hours per email address.