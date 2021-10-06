Tim McGraw On Why Faith Hill Shut Down A Couple Of His Marriage Proposals

If you’ve been following Tim McGraw on TikTok, you know that the country veteran has been spilling some years-old tales from his career and his latest involved wife, Faith Hill.

On Wednesday (October 6), McGraw recalled how he had proposed to Hill a number of times after a period of dating, but she declined every attempt. “She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer. It’s just not going to work out,’” he recalled in the video, before sharing details about the big moment in which she accepted his offer. “We played this big outdoor festival and they had these trailer houses set up. I'm getting ready to go on stage and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there and we're talking and I said, 'Look. Let's get married.' And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?'"

McGraw had to go to the stage for his performance, but when he returned he found the mirror with the following message written in lipstick: “Yes, I’m gonna be your wife.”

“We still have that mirror and it was the best day of my life. That’s for sure,” he concluded the video. McGraw and Hill wed in 1996. They have three daughters together: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.