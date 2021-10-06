Video Captures Violent Road Rage Incident In Downtown Atlanta

Witnesses caught an apparent road rage shooting on camera, and authorities say anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident happened downtown, at Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue SE, on Tuesday morning (October 5). The apparent road rage shooting involved two vehicles, both of which drove away from the scene. The driver who seemed to be the target of what sounded like two gunshots appeared uninjured.

Two witnesses spoke to Atlanta-based CBS 46, on the condition that they could remain anonymous in the story. One of the unnamed witnesses described their “disbelief, anger and outrage” at the road rage incident. The other witness, who recorded cell phone footage from their own vehicle, explained to the station: “I start recording, the other girl start to shoot, and the other car backed up just to avoid the bullet, and I tried to back up but I couldn’t because there is two cars behind there or one car, so I tried to lower myself under the seat.” Police are reportedly trying to get in touch with the witnesses to investigate the road rage incident that happened downtown on Tuesday morning. See the cell phone video shared with CBS 46 here.