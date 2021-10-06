Wisconsin Neighbors Chain Fake Police Officer To Tree To Slow Down Drivers

A Wisconsin neighborhood took matters into their own hands, trying to slow down drivers speeding through their street.

The neighbors of Cannon Park chained a fake police officer to a tree holding a radar gun, WISN reported.

Neighbors placed "Officer Frank" on a tree hoping cars would slow down once they spotted the fake officer.

"My hubby said, 'You know, why don't we put a cop out there?' I'm like, 'Yeah, let's do it,'" Betsy Kinkema told WISN. "People have been coming down the hill and looking at it. I don't know if it's actually really stopped anybody, but we're trying."

Kinkema says she has lived in the neighborhood for 37 years. She and her neighbor Paul Repka have seen many reckless drivers throughout the area, some of which have crashed into their properties.

"We had three crashes in the last year and a half," Repka said. "Another car hit the front of my house; I had to get it rebuilt. Another car hit our neighbor's house, leaped over their wall and went inside their house."

Repka has had to add boulders in front of his home, but he says people still crash into them. "My main concern is obviously safety. Anything I can do to keep a car from smashing into my house while I'm in there," Repka added.

In a written statement to WISN, the Milwaukee Police department wrote that it is not prohibited to attach anything to public property and the tree the officer is chained to is considered to be on public property.

"We are grateful for the continued commitment and enthusiasm from our community on such a serious issue. MPD deploys the Traffic Safety Unit based on traffic data and responses from the community. All residents are encouraged to inform MPD of problem areas through MPDTSU.org so, we can best respond to the needs of our community," MPD said in its written statement. "We also publish our enforcement areas as part of our high visibility enforcement strategy. We continue to ask the public to be a part of the solution."

Kinkema said she would not take Officer Frank" down until she is asked to by the city or police department.