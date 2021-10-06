Woman Suffers Severe Burns Rescuing Dog From A Hot Spring At Yellowstone

A Washington state woman was severely burned after rescuing her dog from a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park. The 20-year-old woman was driving through the park with her father when they stopped near the Maiden's Grave Spring.

While they were looking around, their dog jumped out of the car and ran towards the hot spring. The woman and her father bolted after the dog, chasing it into the hot spring. The woman's father pulled her and the dog from the hot spring and drove them to West Yellowstone, Montana.

Park rangers provided treatment for the woman's burns and then transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The National Parks Service said that the father was planning to take the dog to a veterinarian to get checked out. Officials urged park visitors to control their pets at all times.

"While in the park, protect your pets by physically controlling them at all times. Pets must be in a car, crate, or on a leash no more than six feet long. They are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or in thermal areas," NPS said in a news release.

This was the second burn incident in the park in 2021. In September, a 19-year-old from Rhode Island suffered second-and third-degree burns near the Old Faithful Geyser.