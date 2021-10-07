4 Of The Most Haunted Places In Oklahoma
By Anna Gallegos
October 7, 2021
It's spooky season! While there are numerous haunted houses to visit in October, there are several spots in Oklahoma that are inhabited by actual spirits all year around.
Skeptics might say otherwise, but several ghost sightings or otherworldly forces have been experienced at these famous locations.
Dead Woman's Crossing
The concrete bridge in rural Weatherford is where the body of Katy DeWitt James was found more than a century ago. James boarded an Oklahoma train in 1905 with her infant daughter after leaving her abusive husband the day before, but she never arrived at her destination. It's believed that she got off the train in Weatherford with a prostitute named Fannie Norton, but Norton died before anyone found out that truth. James' skeleton was found near the bridge by a man fishing a year later, but her murder has never been solved.
Local legend says that you can hear wagon wheels if you stand under the bridge. James' spirit is said to also appear as a blue light in the area, too.
Stone Lion Inn Bed & Breakfast, Guthrie
This old Victorian home once served as a funeral home before it became a bed and breakfast. The spirits of the home's original owners, the Houghton family, are said to reside on the second floor. The ghost of 8-year-old Irene Houghton likes to pat guests on the face while other spirits have been recorded talking from the beyond.
Asides from renting out rooms, the Stone Lion also hosts regular murder mystery parties.
Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa
The museum houses works of art and archaeological relics collected by Oklahoma oil baron Thomas Gilcrease. Gilcrease died in 1962, but he continues to visit his art collection to this day. Visitors have seen him walking around the museum's garden and along the path that leads to the mausoleum on museum property.
The ghosts of several Native American children have also been seen in the museum's garden since the property once served as an orphanage as well.
Constantine Theater, Pawhuska
People have been seeing ghosts in this former hotel-turned-theater since 1905. One of the most commonly spotted ghosts is a woman wearing a Victorian-era dress with buttons running down the front. Ghostly gun shots, doors slamming, and children laughing have also been heard in the theater.