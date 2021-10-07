4 Of The Most Haunted Places In Oklahoma

It's spooky season! While there are numerous haunted houses to visit in October, there are several spots in Oklahoma that are inhabited by actual spirits all year around.

Skeptics might say otherwise, but several ghost sightings or otherworldly forces have been experienced at these famous locations.

Dead Woman's Crossing

The concrete bridge in rural Weatherford is where the body of Katy DeWitt James was found more than a century ago. James boarded an Oklahoma train in 1905 with her infant daughter after leaving her abusive husband the day before, but she never arrived at her destination. It's believed that she got off the train in Weatherford with a prostitute named Fannie Norton, but Norton died before anyone found out that truth. James' skeleton was found near the bridge by a man fishing a year later, but her murder has never been solved.

Local legend says that you can hear wagon wheels if you stand under the bridge. James' spirit is said to also appear as a blue light in the area, too.