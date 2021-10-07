Bodies Of 23-Year-Olds Recovered After Hoover Floodwaters Swept Car Away
By Jason Hall
October 7, 2021
The bodies of a man and woman were found Thursday (October 7) morning after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover, Alabama the previous night.
Myles Jared Butler and Latin Marie Hill, both 23, were identified as the individuals located on Fox Creek Circle Thursday, according to the Shelby County Coroner's Office via WBRC.
Local authorites confirmed Hill and Butler were dating and went missing near Riverchase Parkway at around 8:30 p.m., when Hoover was hit by historic rainfall that led to flash flooding.
Duane Prater, a representative of the Hoover Fire Department, told WBRC that personnel responded to a reported water rescue in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West and blocked off the east side of Riverchase Parkway West before a car attempted to enter the roadway on the opposite side of the blockade minutes later.
HAPPENING NOW: Hoover authorities hold a media briefing after the bodies of a man and woman were recovered after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters
HAPPENING NOW: Hoover, Alabama authorities hold a media briefing after the bodies of a man and woman were recovered after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters
Prater said the car was immediately picked up and pinned against a guardrail, trapping the passengers inside due to how it was positoned as water rushed in and pushed it over the guardrail and out of sight.
Crews worked overnight to locate the vehicle before it was found "75 to 100 yards" away from where it was initially carried away the night before, WBRC reports.
The Hoover Technical Rescue team and Dive team are in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway searching for a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters with two occupants. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/T6VGxmDCsr— Ashley Gooden (@AshleyGoodenTV) October 7, 2021
YMCA of Greater Birmingham president and CEO Dan Pile confirmed Butler was employed by the organization prior to his death.
“All of us at the Y are struggling today. Losing someone we love is never easy,” Pile said via WBRC. “We are all doing our best to lift each other up as we attempt to love and serve just as Myles did each and every day. We pledge to do all we can to support his family through our actions and prayers.”
Butler was also a former basketball player at Homewood High School, which issued a statement regarding his death on Thursday.
"Homewood Athletics is sad to share the news of the death of a former member of our Boys Basketball family, Myles Butler," the statement shared on HomewoodAthletics.com stated. "Myles lost his life in the storms that swept through Jefferson County last night. He graduated in 2016 and was a member of the 2016 Homewood High School State Championship Basketball team. Coaches and teammates have fond memories of Myles as a loving and caring teammate, always with a smile on his face. Our deepest sympathies are with the Butler family at this time."