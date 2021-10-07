Bodies Of 23-Year-Olds Recovered After Hoover Floodwaters Swept Car Away

The bodies of a man and woman were found Thursday (October 7) morning after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover, Alabama the previous night.

Myles Jared Butler and Latin Marie Hill, both 23, were identified as the individuals located on Fox Creek Circle Thursday, according to the Shelby County Coroner's Office via WBRC.

Local authorites confirmed Hill and Butler were dating and went missing near Riverchase Parkway at around 8:30 p.m., when Hoover was hit by historic rainfall that led to flash flooding.

Duane Prater, a representative of the Hoover Fire Department, told WBRC that personnel responded to a reported water rescue in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West and blocked off the east side of Riverchase Parkway West before a car attempted to enter the roadway on the opposite side of the blockade minutes later.