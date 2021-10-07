Bodies Of 23-Year-Olds Recovered After Hoover Floodwaters Swept Car Away

By Jason Hall

October 7, 2021

Photo: Hoover Fire Department

The bodies of a man and woman were found Thursday (October 7) morning after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover, Alabama the previous night.

Myles Jared Butler and Latin Marie Hill, both 23, were identified as the individuals located on Fox Creek Circle Thursday, according to the Shelby County Coroner's Office via WBRC.

Local authorites confirmed Hill and Butler were dating and went missing near Riverchase Parkway at around 8:30 p.m., when Hoover was hit by historic rainfall that led to flash flooding.

Duane Prater, a representative of the Hoover Fire Department, told WBRC that personnel responded to a reported water rescue in the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West and blocked off the east side of Riverchase Parkway West before a car attempted to enter the roadway on the opposite side of the blockade minutes later.

HAPPENING NOW: Hoover authorities hold a media briefing after the bodies of a man and woman were recovered after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters

HAPPENING NOW: Hoover, Alabama authorities hold a media briefing after the bodies of a man and woman were recovered after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters -- Read more here >> https://bit.ly/3mwFqrd

Posted by ABC 33/40 on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Prater said the car was immediately picked up and pinned against a guardrail, trapping the passengers inside due to how it was positoned as water rushed in and pushed it over the guardrail and out of sight.

Crews worked overnight to locate the vehicle before it was found "75 to 100 yards" away from where it was initially carried away the night before, WBRC reports.

YMCA of Greater Birmingham president and CEO Dan Pile confirmed Butler was employed by the organization prior to his death.

“All of us at the Y are struggling today. Losing someone we love is never easy,” Pile said via WBRC. “We are all doing our best to lift each other up as we attempt to love and serve just as Myles did each and every day. We pledge to do all we can to support his family through our actions and prayers.”

Butler was also a former basketball player at Homewood High School, which issued a statement regarding his death on Thursday.

"Homewood Athletics is sad to share the news of the death of a former member of our Boys Basketball family, Myles Butler," the statement shared on HomewoodAthletics.com stated. "Myles lost his life in the storms that swept through Jefferson County last night. He graduated in 2016 and was a member of the 2016 Homewood High School State Championship Basketball team. Coaches and teammates have fond memories of Myles as a loving and caring teammate, always with a smile on his face. Our deepest sympathies are with the Butler family at this time."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.