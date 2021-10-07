Brian Laundrie's Father Joins The Manhunt For His Son

Brian Laundrie's father, Christopher, has joined the manhunt for his son. He was spotted at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve. Search crews have been scouring the Carlton Reserve for several weeks trying to locate Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in the death of his fiance, Gabby Petito.

Christopher arrived in a red Dodge Ram pick-up truck and entered the park through a locked gate. He was seen driving around with law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles.

Steve Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, told Fox News that Christopher was asked to point out his son's favorite trails and camping spots in the park.

"Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally 3 weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better," Bertolino said. "The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well, but the parents have been cooperating since the search began."

Bertolino said he believes that Brian, who he described as a "backpacker," is still alive and living in the Carlton Reserve.

Local residents told Fox News that Laundrie could easily survive for an extended period of time inside the park. They said there is fresh water available at public restrooms, and groups leave food around for the homeless people who live in the park.