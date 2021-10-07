Britney Spears' Conservatorship Only Let Her Read Religious Material

Religion had a tight hold on Britney Spears during the early years of her 13-year conservatorship.

As per TMZ, the entertainer’s father, Jamie Spears, as well as her business team, involving Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill, as part of Tri Star Entertainment, felt that she could be freed of any mental anguish by use of Christianity. Sources close to the celebrity gossip outlet revealed that the three walked around with the bible in hand, preaching the word of God for the first year of the conservatorship and only allowed the star to read religious material. There was also a perception of intolerance for anyone who wasn’t a “good Christian.”

As per her mother, Lynne Spears, and her 2008 memoir, Through The Storm, it was Taylor who helped facilitate the conservatorship. "Jamie was going to file for the conservatorship on January 22 [2008] ... but he and his business manager, Lou, felt God leading them to wait, fast and pray, despite the frustration of a phalanx of lawyers," she wrote.

Apparently, religion took a backseat to money when the pop titan launched her "Circus Tour Starring Britney Spears," other sources revealed. Tri Star Entertainment was garnering 5% of gross profits, but the Britney Inc. machine stopped in 2019 when she stopped performing. Around this time, Taylor e-mailed Jamie and wanted a guarantee of $500,000 a year since commissions dwindled. While Spears’ lawyer, Samuel Ingham, had not been advocating for her freedom from the conservatorship, he did feel as if that was wrong as the person taking the percentage usually makes more money for a certain period of time. Jamie approved the request, a move that upset some involved in the conservatorship.

While the three of them are no longer involved in the pop titan’s conservatorship, her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is not letting them go easily. He has said that they'll be deposed to see if they committed malfeasance, misappropriation of assets, or illegally planted recording devices in her bedroom.