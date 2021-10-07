California Man Busted After Robbing The Same Bank Two Days In A Row

By Bill Galluccio

October 7, 2021

A California man was arrested after he tried robbing the same bank two days in a row. Authorities said that 33-year-old Samuel Brown entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley on Monday (October 4) and presented the teller with a note demanding cash.

The teller complied with Brown's demand and he left with a "large amount of cash" before officers arrived.

Brown decided to test his luck and went back to the same bank the next day and tried to rob it again. This time, officers arrived before he was able to flee and took him into custody.

Officials said Brown had previous convictions for bank robbery in San Diego and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Brown was booked into Orange County jail on suspicion of robbery and is being held on a $170,000 bond.

