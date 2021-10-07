Granger Smith Shares Throwback Photo With A Word Of Advice

Granger Smith took to social media with a word of advice to “anyone out there in the middle of an uphill climb.”

The “Backroad Song” artist shared a throwback photo on his social media channels on Thursday (October 7), capturing a black van at a gas station “somewhere out West.” Smith couldn’t recall exactly where the photo was taken — or who took it — but he knew it was taken in 2009. It “still seems like yesterday,” he said. Smith explained what was probably going on as he was at the beginning of his career:

“Probably running on no sleep. Band is grabbing a caffeine, beef jerky & Doritos gas station breakfast. Van is on the brink of overheating from climbing hills with an overloaded trailer that’s down to its last leaf spring and spare tire. If anyone is coming to the show tonight, it’s not because of me and I’ll disappoint them by not playing the cover song they want to hear. Tonight we’ll find the cheapest motel in town for $19.99 and flip the mattresses off the box springs to give us 4 beds for 7 guys. We’ll repeat tomorrow in the next town.”

Smith’s wife, Amber, left a reminiscent comment on the post: “Miss those van days and 3 am gas station stops ❤️” Smith shared the photo on Thursday with a word of advice:

“My story is normal. Anyone out there in the middle of an uphill climb— fill up your coolant and keep moving up. There’s a top to every hill and from there you’ll just find another hill to climb. (Oh- and spare tires are overrated)”

See the post here: