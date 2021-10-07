How Kate Middleton’s Glittery 'No Time to Die' Dress Honored Princess Diana

Like mother, like daughter-in-law.

While attending the premiere for No Time to Die in London last week, Kate Middleton stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown. Many royal fans pointed out the Duchess of Cambridge's ensemble resembled a gown Princess Diana once wore to a James Bond premiere.

Back in 1985, the late Princess of Wales arrived at the premiere of A View To A Kill in a metallic, open-backed dress. Diana's boundary-pushing dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield a featured a deep-v neckline, as well as statement shoulders and a cinched waist with ruffles cascading down the middle of the gown.

Here's a look at both gowns, worn to two James Bond film premieres nearly four decades apart: