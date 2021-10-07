How Kate Middleton’s Glittery 'No Time to Die' Dress Honored Princess Diana
By Emily Lee
October 7, 2021
Like mother, like daughter-in-law.
While attending the premiere for No Time to Die in London last week, Kate Middleton stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown. Many royal fans pointed out the Duchess of Cambridge's ensemble resembled a gown Princess Diana once wore to a James Bond premiere.
Back in 1985, the late Princess of Wales arrived at the premiere of A View To A Kill in a metallic, open-backed dress. Diana's boundary-pushing dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield a featured a deep-v neckline, as well as statement shoulders and a cinched waist with ruffles cascading down the middle of the gown.
Here's a look at both gowns, worn to two James Bond film premieres nearly four decades apart:
“Kate admired Diana’s taste in fashion before William came into her life,” a source told Us Weekly. “During her school days, she’d tell friends that Diana was her style icon."
Kate's homage to Diana made headlines, with many calling this one of Kate's best style moments yet. “Kate had her own Bond girl moment at the No Time to Die premiere,” another source chimed in. “She oozed confidence and old-school Hollywood glamor.”
“William was in awe of Kate as she led the way down the red carpet, interacting with fans and Charles and Camilla – giving a sense of unity and showing the world that the royal family is still thriving," the insider continued.
If you've always dreamed of donning a gown fit for a princess, you can actually purchase this very dress as part of Jenny Packham's special 007-inspired capsule collection. The design, which is called 'Goldfinger,' was inspired by Bond girl Jill Masterson from the 1964 film of the same name. There are seven other Bond-inspired looks included in the limited-edition collection.