Indiana Woman Says She's 7-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing 21 Years Ago

No one has seen Brittany Renee Williams since she went missing as a 7 year old in 2000. Now, an Indiana woman has come forward to say that she is that little girl.

Kaylynn Stevenson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, says she has DNA evidence to prove that she's Brittany, WWBT reported.

Brittany disappeared on August 18, 2000, from a foster home in Henrico, Virginia, after her foster mother Kim Parker stopped sending her to school and court hearings. Parker told cops at the time that she sent Brittany to live with two women in California.

The search for the little girl went cold, and authorities thought she might be dead because she was being treated for AIDS at the time of her disappearance.

Stevenson, 28, says she doesn't remember much about her early life before she lived with her adoptive family in Ohio. She one day googled "missing" and "Williams" because the name was one of the few things she remembered from her childhood.

The search results included Brittany's photos, and Stevenson bears a striking resemblance to the missing girl.