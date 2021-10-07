Indiana Woman Says She's 7-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing 21 Years Ago
By Anna Gallegos
October 7, 2021
No one has seen Brittany Renee Williams since she went missing as a 7 year old in 2000. Now, an Indiana woman has come forward to say that she is that little girl.
Kaylynn Stevenson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, says she has DNA evidence to prove that she's Brittany, WWBT reported.
Brittany disappeared on August 18, 2000, from a foster home in Henrico, Virginia, after her foster mother Kim Parker stopped sending her to school and court hearings. Parker told cops at the time that she sent Brittany to live with two women in California.
The search for the little girl went cold, and authorities thought she might be dead because she was being treated for AIDS at the time of her disappearance.
Stevenson, 28, says she doesn't remember much about her early life before she lived with her adoptive family in Ohio. She one day googled "missing" and "Williams" because the name was one of the few things she remembered from her childhood.
The search results included Brittany's photos, and Stevenson bears a striking resemblance to the missing girl.
BREAKING: A woman in Indiana has come forward, saying she has DNA evidence proving she is Brittany Renee Williams, a 7-year-old child who went missing from Henrico, Virginia, in 2000. https://t.co/EIjvweSm13— NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) October 5, 2021
Brittany's biological mom Rose Marie Thompson has died, but her half sister Anastasia McElroy is still alive. Stevenson and McElroy took a DNA test, which showed that there's a 95.83% probability that they are half sisters.
There are some differences in Brittany and Stevenson's pasts, however. They have different birth dates and Stevenson doesn't have AIDS or HIV. It's also not clear how Stevenson ended up with adoptive parents in Ohio.
“Blood does not lie and a DNA test does not lie at all. So, I don’t have AIDS, but I am Brittany Renee Williams," said Stevenson, who is now going by Brittany.
Police in Henrico, Virginia, haven't closed the case on Brittany Renee Williams just yet. They are investigating Stevenson's story and waiting an the results of a separate DNA test.