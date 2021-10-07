Instagram Shines Light On Latinx Newcomers In #SomosLimitless Campaign

To commemorate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Instagram has rounded up some of the most buzzworthy acts shaking up the scene for a special initiative called #SomosLimitless.

On Thursday (October 7), the social media platform's campaign in conjunction with Universal Music Latino unleashed an almost four-minute music video that "highlights the richness and diversity of the new generation of Latinx emerging game-changers who are impacting culture and music through their artistry which pays homage to their proud heritage." Among the acts featured in the project include Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, Miami-based Latin-trap act Mariah Angeliq, regional Mexican pop star Adriel Favela, openly gay Colombian talent Esteman, Panamanian reggaeton rapper Elisama, and Colombian producer, Sky Rompiendo, as well as Afro-Latine poet Melania Luisa Marte. In the clip for the Rompiendo-produced cut, viewers get face time with the group as they shine a light on the Latinx community's cultural fluidity.

In a statement for the venture, Universal Music Latino emphasized their pride in celebrating a new era of acts. "We are beyond proud and excited to team up with Instagram to celebrate this new generation of artists who cross borders and bend convention with a one-of-a-kind, celebratory genre-bending music video," Angel Kaminsky, President of Universal Music Latino, said. "#SomosLimitless celebrates the fluidity and diversity of the Latinx community through these talented, emerging musical artists on our roster."

For more on Angeliq, make sure you tune into our 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, where she'll take the stage, alongside Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox and Lunay. The eighth annual show will take place in Orlando, Florida next Saturday, and also feature a special performance from J Balvin.

