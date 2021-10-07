Justin Bieber Enlists Diane Keaton For 'Ghost' Music Video

Justin Bieber announced on Wednesday, October 6, that he had three new songs that fans could expect shortly. Additionally, Bieber has shared that a music video for his single "Ghost" will be arriving on Friday, October 8, and it stars none other than Diane Keaton.

Clips of the upcoming music video were shared to both Keaton and Bieber's socials, where fans can see that the Oscar-winning actress will be portraying the pop star's mother. The music video was directed by Colin Tilley and features gray days and crashing waves.

Keaton took to Instagram to share her excitement in starring in the music video, writing, "Am I dreaming??? What an honor it was to work with Justin Bieber and his incredible team!!!"