Justin Bieber Enlists Diane Keaton For 'Ghost' Music Video
By Ariel King
October 7, 2021
Justin Bieber announced on Wednesday, October 6, that he had three new songs that fans could expect shortly. Additionally, Bieber has shared that a music video for his single "Ghost" will be arriving on Friday, October 8, and it stars none other than Diane Keaton.
Clips of the upcoming music video were shared to both Keaton and Bieber's socials, where fans can see that the Oscar-winning actress will be portraying the pop star's mother. The music video was directed by Colin Tilley and features gray days and crashing waves.
Keaton took to Instagram to share her excitement in starring in the music video, writing, "Am I dreaming??? What an honor it was to work with Justin Bieber and his incredible team!!!"
Clips from the video also find Keaton and Bieber holding each other on a cloudy beach and dancing in crowded bars.
The pop titan took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he was introduced by the one and only Madonna. The moment marked the first time he performed at the show since 2015, and his set included The Kid LAROI joining him on stage for "Stay" before launching into a solo performance of "Ghost."
From October 7 to 10, Justin Bieber will be in Las Vegas for Justin Bieber & Friends, the Vegas Weekender. The festival is taking place at the Wynn's XS Nightclub, and features performances from the likes of David Guetta, Kehlani, The Kid LAROI, Jaden Smith, TroyBoi, and Eddie Benjamin.
Friday will also see Bieber releasing three new songs that were not initially released on his latest album, Justice. The tracks include "Red Eye," "Angeles Speak," and "Hailey," and will round out the pop singer's sixth studio record. Justice also saw an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, which was hosted by Elvis Duran and the singer expressed that he's been in the "best headspace ever."