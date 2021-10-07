Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel List Los Angeles Home For $35 Million

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are leaving Los Angeles. The couple just listed their Hollywood Hills home for a whopping $35 million, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The 'Suit & Tie' singer first purchased the home back in 2002, five years before he began dating his now-wife. The lavish estate sits on 10-acres of property, which consists of a 13,000 square-foot Spanish-style mansion with seven bedrooms, a movie theater, and a gym. The grounds also have a guest house, tennis court, and swimming pool.

Though Timberlake and Biel's house sounds like a dream home, they apparently weren't spending much time in Los Angeles lately. They own an estate in Montana, as well, and hunkered down there amid the COVID-19 shutdowns. Though restrictions have eased, Timberlake, Biel and their two sons, Silas and Phineas, are still living in Montana full time.

"They're rarely in L.A. and are happy to live in Montana," a source explained to People. "They also still have a place on the East Coast."

Biel and Timberlake welcomed Phineas during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Since expanding their family, they decided they want to raise their sons "out of the spotlight."

According to an Us Weekly source, Timberlake always said "he wanted to settle down and raise kids" eventually. Biel wanted a "place in the mountains" so they ended up in Big Sky, [Montana]. "That way they can have the best of all worlds," the source explained.

"It's been really good for them," the source said of their decision to leave Los Angeles. "In a lot of ways, this is the happiest they've ever been."