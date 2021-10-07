Kanye West Is Preparing Kim Kardashian To 'Wow The Audience' On 'SNL'
By Emily Lee
October 7, 2021
Live from New York, it's Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live!
Last month, SNL announced Kardashian would be taking over hosting duties during the current season's second episode. This is the first time the reality star will serve as host of the iconic sketch comedy show.
Soon after the news was announced, Kardashian took to Instagram to share both her nervousness and excitement about her latest gig. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian wrote: "OMFG No turning back now!!! LOL. I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"
“She’s both nervous and thrilled,” a source recently told People of the Skims founder's mindset ahead of the live show. “It’s a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously.”
Kardashian is so determined to do a good job as the host that she's turned to her estranged husband Kanye West for guidance. West has appeared on SNL as a music guest seven times over the years. “He’s giving her advice,” the source revealed. “She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience.”
Kardashian is down to make fun of herself during her appearance, as well. "Kim is very excited to host SNL, and plans to poke fun at herself and the family. She has a great sense of humor," another source told Entertainment Tonight.
"Kim takes everything she does very serious and has already started preparing for the big night," the insider continued. In addition to being able to turn to West for advice, the source says Kardashian "has a lot of famous comedian friends she can lean on for help."
Saturday Night Live airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Will you be tuning in for Kardashian's debut as SNL host?