Kanye West Is Preparing Kim Kardashian To 'Wow The Audience' On 'SNL'

Live from New York, it's Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live!

Last month, SNL announced Kardashian would be taking over hosting duties during the current season's second episode. This is the first time the reality star will serve as host of the iconic sketch comedy show.

Soon after the news was announced, Kardashian took to Instagram to share both her nervousness and excitement about her latest gig. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian wrote: "OMFG No turning back now!!! LOL. I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"

“She’s both nervous and thrilled,” a source recently told People of the Skims founder's mindset ahead of the live show. “It’s a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously.”

Kardashian is so determined to do a good job as the host that she's turned to her estranged husband Kanye West for guidance. West has appeared on SNL as a music guest seven times over the years. “He’s giving her advice,” the source revealed. “She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience.”