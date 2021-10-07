Kelly Clarkson Donates To Cleveland Nonprofit That Gives Books To Families

By Kelly Fisher

October 7, 2021

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 2
Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson made a donation to a Cleveland nonprofit organization that made it possible to provide more books to low-income families.

Chrishawndra Matthews founded Literacy in the HOOD (Helping Out Our Disenfranchised) in 2017, aiming to help distribute books to residents of Cleveland neighborhoods who could benefit from them. Matthews started the program because she had trouble finding adequate reading programs for her son, who was 3 years old at the time. The nonprofit has since distributed more than 100,000 books, according to Literacy in the HOOD.

Now, the nonprofit is hitting the streets in a new van to transport book donations. That was made possible by pop giant and talkshow host Clarkson.

"Kelly Clarkson has blessed us with our van! I am so excited! This will be such a huge help getting everything we need to get to where it needs to go," Matthews gushed to Cleveland’s WKYC-TV, which noted that The Kelly Clarkson Show is among several national shows to take notice of Matthews’ efforts. WKYC-TV reports that hundreds of books from the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank for Dickens Elementary School students were immediately loaded into the new van.

Find out more about Literacy in the HOOD here.

